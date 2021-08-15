“People always ask: ‘What does this mean, what does that mean?’ And I always try to come up with a formal answer — usually a very long-winded one,” Gilligan says of his AMC shows, the current one co-created with Peter Gould. But then Gilligan realized: The people who create a TV show “are seldom the best people to ask to explain what that thing is.” The more often people asked him why and how events unfolded in “Breaking Bad,” the more he realized: “I couldn’t see the forest for the trees.”