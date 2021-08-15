It all started in the pilot, when Shane (Jake Lacy) was bewildered to learn that something didn’t go as planned in his charmed life: He — well, technically his mom — booked the most expensive room in the resort, the Pineapple Suite, for his honeymoon with his new wife, Rachel (Alexandra Daddario). But when they arrived, they were given the slightly-less-fancy Palm Suite. The manager, Armond (Murray Bartlett) assured them it had better views, but what it did not have was a private patio with a plunge pool. Shane, by any means necessary, was going to get his plunge pool.