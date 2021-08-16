Pity the poor teenagers entrusted to my care. I tried to help them escape from their totalitarian country, but most were arrested near the border. Others were shot and killed. The few I ushered away from Petria were low on cash with vital signs that weren’t great and I have no idea if they found a better life across the border. I can’t say what happened to the one who played the musical instrument badly, or the one who played air hockey badly, or the one who served drinks badly or the one who always lost at Connect Four. None of them had much more than an outline of personality, which made it hard to form any attachment. So, while I lacked sympathy for their plight and failed to be troubled by the hard-knuckle politics tearing apart their country, I enjoyed following their journeys because it was usually a treat to see what the next strange situation might befall them.