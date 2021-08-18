DeRogatis continued reporting and, after an arduous search for a publication willing to run the story, published his second exposé with BuzzFeed News in July 2017. Among those he spoke to on the record were former members of Kelly’s inner circle — Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones and Asante McGee — who said, per DeRogatis, that “six women live in properties rented by Kelly in Chicago and the Atlanta suburbs, and he controls every aspect of their lives: dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records.”