Regardless of Underwood’s silence, hundreds of furious tweets poured in, which shows exactly what happens when a country singer who typically says nothing about current events weighs in with even the smallest social media actions. Underwood, like most Nashville stars, does not talk about politics — or public health crises that have turned political. The majority of contemporary country artists have been told over the years that if they don’t want to alienate fans, they should just say stay out of it.