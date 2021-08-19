Forthcoming episodes, released weekly, will take a look at the criminalization of reggaeton in those early days, which coincided with increasing drug-related violence and Puerto Rico’s “mano duro” (firm hand) crackdown against residents of the Puerto Rico’s public housing projects. The podcast will work its way up to reggaeton’s takeover of the pop charts — from Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina” to the record-setting “Despacito”; the ubiquity (and origin) of dembow rhythm; and the artists who define reggaeton’s sound today. Along the way, listeners will hear from reggaeton pioneers including Nicky Jam and duo Zion and Lennox, along with rising stars such as Rauw Alejandro and Sech.