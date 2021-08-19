There is resignation and acknowledgment in his voice. Sean Penn is 61 now. He didn’t mean to get famous, though he somehow ended up more famous than most. He won Oscars in 2004 and 2009, and that seemed to inspire him to have an equally outsized impact off-screen. He went to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and to Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. One afternoon early last year, Penn was out in front of his house putting a decal on the door of his Toyota Tacoma. The sticker was for CORE, or Community Organized Relief Effort, the nonprofit organization he founded in 2010.