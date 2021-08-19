And speaking of Our Big Star Duncan Stevens! Be sure to get “Inside the Mind of the Reigning Champ Of WaPo’s Weekly Humor Contest” in the latest Northern Virginia Magazine! The big profile of the Vienna, Va., local hero is by Jesse Rifkin, himself a 53-time Loser. Except for The Post’s own stories about the Invitational on its 10th and 20th anniversaries, and Frank Ahrens’s big spoofy story on Invite legend Chuck Smith in 1998, Jesse’s piece is surely the biggest article ever about The Style Invitational and its contestants. Jesse is clearly a sports fan, and along with recalling some of Duncan’s greatest Invite hits, he focuses on the contest as a competition among the Losers, especially between Duncan and fellow Invite Obsessive Jesse Frankovich, a rivalry aided by the complex standings kept meticulously every week on the NRARS.org website by Elden Carnahan. But one of my favorite parts is the photo of Duncan in front of his magnet-plastered refrigerator. (Since he hit the Hall of Fame a year and a half ago, Duncan has forgone further magnets and runner-up swag.)