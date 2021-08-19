Titian’s appeal to our sense of touch is the key to the painting’s overall credibility — the thing that makes us not only believe it but succumb to it. But his composition is equally masterful. His winged cherubs descending from top left create a deliberate rhyme with the descending figure of Perseus in “Perseus and Andromeda” — more evidence (along with the billowing pink cloths and the diagonal extension of Andromeda’s body to the left and Europa’s to the right) that Titian intended them to hang together. Their curving bows combine to create a rhyme with the serpentine flick of the bull’s tail. Damage to the surface of the painting leaves the impression that Titian intended to set it at sunset. In fact, however, he painted daylight and blue sky.