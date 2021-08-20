The two albums represent Aaliyah coming into her own as an artist and her enduring influence in the modern pop and R&B sphere. Just weeks before “One in a Million” was released, Normani and Cardi B dropped their new single “Wild Side,” which features a “One in a Million”-esque riff. Reps for Normani clarified to TMZ that the song does not actually sample Aaliyah’s song after Hankerson told the site a sample hadn’t been cleared. Hankerson and Timbland both expressed support for “Wild Side,” with Hankerson telling TMZ he believed Aaliyah “would be very supportive of a young Black woman that chose to emulate her music and style.”