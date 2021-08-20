Annette is the fake baby to end all fake movie babies. She is cute but her eeriness is still off the charts, arguably beyond that of CGI Renesmee from the “Twilight” saga (first designed as a mechanical doll the production crew deemed “Chuckesmee"). Annette isn’t nearly as stiff as the plastic baby from “American Sniper,” but her movements — manipulated with threads — don’t fully mimic those of a regular human, either, which the other characters consider her to be. This is intentional. She is less of her own person than she is an embodiment of Henry’s emotional trauma, her obvious puppet appearance a reflection of the pretense Henry relies on in both his provocative stand-up sets and life overall.