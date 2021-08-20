“I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role” Richards wrote in a note to his staff Friday. “However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.”
He said that Sony Pictures Television “will now resume the search for a permanent syndicated host.”
“In the meantime we will be bringing back guest hosts to continue production for the new season, details of which will be announced next week,” he continued. “I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.”
