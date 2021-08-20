But the Montreal-born actor does need his fresh adventures. So he traveled to the Bahamas to co-host the Discovery special “Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek,” which aired last month. “I got bitten by the urge to go,” he says, laughing as he momentarily hams up his answer. “I was invited to go swim with the sharks and it was a life-changing opportunity: I was down there with 18-foot tiger sharks and smaller sharks that were put on my lap to pet.”