Concertgoers were getting back their long, lost pre-pandemic grooves just when it all came to a screeching, confusing halt. Under a few drops of rain, Barry Manilow received an enthusiasticresponse to “Copacabana” — “a song about the most famous nightclub in the world, which happens to be right here in New York,” he said — and had just begun to lead the crowd in a singalong of “Mandy.” (The moment approached euphoria; if you don’t believe it, well, you had to be there.)