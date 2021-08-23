With an increase in popular female musicians, however, comes gendered insults and assumptions — especially from men within the industry. Jermaine Dupri, a 46-year-old producer and rapper, referred to Cardi B and other female rappers who discuss sex as “strippers rapping.” DaBaby, who has collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion several times, made news for seemingly retweeting a joke about her allegedly being shot by Tory Lanez — an incident for which she was mocked and questioned. She later wrote an op-ed in the New York Times about the need to protect Black women, writing specifically about her experiences in the rap genre: “In every industry, women are pitted against one another, but especially in hip-hop, where it seems as if the male-dominated ecosystem can handle only one female rapper at a time.”