At the end of 2019′s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Spider-Man’s secret identity was revealed to the world, and now it seems Peter Parker (Tom Holland), MJ (Zendaya) and all of their closest family and friends are dealing with the consequences of that. The stress of the world knowing who he really is sends Peter to Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum, where he asks the Sorcerer Supreme (whom he got to know in the Avengers movies) if there is a spell he can cast that would make the world forget Peter Parker and Spider-Man are the same person.