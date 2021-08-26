“I knew it was a beast, but something in my gut felt that I could meet the beast on my own terms. Out of nowhere, a lightbulb went off, and I thought, ‘Hey, what about giving it a shot?’ Certain directors, I’d say I want to do Lear, and they’re going to say, ‘Okay, Doc,’ ” Lloyd says the next morning, mentioning his most beloved role, as in it ain’t gonna happen. But Shakespeare & Company’s artistic director, Allyn Burrows, pounced at the suggestion: “Chris is well acquainted with the knife’s edge when you do one of these characters.”