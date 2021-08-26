“You know how to whistle, don’t you, Steve? You just put your lips together and blow. But if you want to play ‘Yummy Yummy Yummy’ on your armpit, you do this--” (Jonathan Paul, Garrett Park) [This joke was pretty similar to Joel Knanishu’s in Week 108. I just showed the two to the Czar and asked if he’d have run this one had he remembered the first. Sure, he said: “I would have run both; no question. Yes, same joke engine, but different details. But most important, they are both funny AND FIVE YEARS APART. Who gives a rat’s patootie?” The Czar has a point: The readers in 1995 and 2000 weren’t reading one after the other, the way you are now. Still, folks: I don’t want to see these jokes showing up in Week 1451. There are lots of other quotes out there — and even significantly different potential approaches to the quotes that were used.]