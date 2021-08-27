Steve sued Bob Ross Inc. in 2017 after discovering that his father had initially signed over all the intellectual property rights to him and Cox. But it was in the course of that lawsuit that Steve learned that his uncle — with whom he says he has a “shaky” relationship — had responded to the Kowalski’s lawsuit against him by signing over all of the rights “totally against my father’s wishes.” (Cox, the documentary informs us, is one of the people who declined to be interviewed out of fear over being sued by the Kowalskis.)