Many have wondered how Rae accumulated 82.8 million followers on TikTok and 38.8 million on Instagram. She’s pretty, but her dancing is nothing special; it even sparked controversy when she and Jimmy Fallon failed to credit the creators of viral TikTok choreography she halfheartedly performed on “The Tonight Show.” The New York Times indicated this year that her popularity has more to do with her tenure on TikTok, support from other influencers and a foray into the beauty industry.