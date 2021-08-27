An unnamed man gets off an elevator and walks into an apartment. He hears humming coming from the far side of the living room. The bathroom door opens. His wife approaches and kisses him. She has prepared a special evening that consists of dessert for two over candlelight, a gift and an announcement. But she isn’t in a rush. She is happy to sit on the couch and read while her husband futzes about. When a crack of thunder sounds outside she voices her surprise; foul weather wasn’t in the forecast. Moments later a stranger knocks insistently on the door claiming to be police. Whether the couple chooses to open the door or not, the stranger will not be deterred. From there, things do not go well.