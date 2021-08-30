Asner worked on stage and screen long before inhabiting Lou Grant, honing his comedic timing in Chicago theater alongside such future stars as Mike Nichols, Elaine May and Barbara Harris. And he said he was effectively blacklisted for years in Hollywood because of his liberal activism during the Reagan era, at the end of the character’s run — writing that he believed his political outspokenness prompted the cancellation of “Lou Grant.” Yet within his long scroll of memorable screen credits that includes “Roots,” “Rich Man, Poor Man” and “Elf,” he said, he eventually landed a “second role of a lifetime” besides Lou Grant: voicing the balloon-hoisted Carl Fredricksen in Pixar’s 2009 Oscar-winning feature, “Up.”