Headliners for the outdoor festival, which was set to be held Thursday through Sunday in Manchester, Tenn., included the Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala and Tyler, the Creator. Organizers stated on Twitter that heavy rains from what was once Hurricane Ida have prevented them from putting together an event “safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.” They announced June 2022 as its rescheduled date.
The coronavirus pandemic also led organizers to cancel Bonnaroo last year, as did most of their peers in the industry. (Coachella, the country’s largest music festival, delayed its April 2020 event several times — most recently to April 2022.) Bonnaroo’s 2021 dates, initially scheduled for June and eventually pushed to September, would have marked the festival’s 20th anniversary. The lineup continued to evolve in the intervening period, as Janelle Monáe and Lana Del Rey both pulled out last month.
Tickets should be refunded “in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment,” according to the cancellation announcement. While some fans expressed their anger or dismay over the news, others, including NPR Music’s Ann Powers, shared sympathy for the festival’s organizers.
“People are out there trying to keep live music alive and it’s just brutal,” Powers tweeted. “Feeling much compassion for the Tennesseans behind this beloved fest.”
