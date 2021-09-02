“This is somebody who has been through it and was traumatized, and you’re turning their trauma into a narrative. So that’s tough when they ask you, ‘Why did you switch the order of these events?’ And you say, ‘Well, it still feels true, and it’s better for our act breaks,’” Simpson said. He and Jacobson praised Lewinsky for being “unbelievably generous” with her time and respectful of their roles. She knew they would take some of her notes, but not all of them. “Ultimately, we’re a better show for having her involved.” (They did not reach out to the Clintons, and so far, have heard nothing from them.)