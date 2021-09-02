Burgess had spent many months thinking about Tripp’s motivations: Her devastation and rage at being transferred from the White House to a dead-end cubicle job; her insistence that she was trying to protect Lewinsky from a toxic and potentially dangerous situation with the president. When it was time for Tripp to commit the ultimate treachery, Burgess had trouble emotionally wrapping her mind around the idea. She returned home to New York so she could be alone to write.
“I refused to come back to Los Angeles. I was Googling ‘What is evil?’ and stuff like that,” Burgess said in a phone interview. While in retrospect it seems melodramatic, she said, “Something about it messed me up. … I was grappling with, ‘What makes someone go this far?’ Because it’s crossing a line, doing this thing to Monica that is just unforgivable.”
Welcome to the complicated questions that define “American Crime Story,” producer Ryan Murphy’s franchise that reframes events and challenges preconceived notions about some of our culture’s defining controversies: A celebrity athlete charged with gruesome murders in “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” a fashion designer who met a violent end in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”
Now, the 10-episode third season — which debuts Sept. 7 — explores the events surrounding Clinton’s impeachment, through the eyes of the trio of women at the center of the storm: Lewinsky, Tripp and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford), who sued Clinton for sexual harassment, leading to the deposition in which Clinton committed perjury when he lied about Lewinsky.
As executive producers Brad Simpson and Nina Jacobson like to say, “American Crime Story” is about examining at a situation where, collectively, we’re all guilty. How, as all the horrible jokes were being made about Lewinsky, did no one speak up about the power imbalance between a 22-year-old intern and the president of the United States? Why were people so quick to laugh at and dismiss Jones? How were all three women lambasted so viciously for their appearances that two of them felt compelled to get plastic surgery?
“When we were in the writers’ room, we would say, ‘You can never quite underestimate the misogyny that is still rampant, but was both rampant and not veiled 20 years ago,’” Jacobson said. She hopes viewers will appreciate the show’s focus on the women whose lives were profoundly affected, and think about “what it’s like to access them as human beings instead of these one-dimensional cutouts that they ended up being reduced to.”
The divisive reactions during the impeachment — conservatives seeing 100 percent proof that Clinton was amoral, moderates and Clinton voters immediately going on the defense — feel like the origin story to today’s political hyper-tribalism and fractured media, Simpson said. It solidified the idea that you should defend your team at any cost.
“I hope the takeaway is not just people looking at this and saying, ‘Oh, this is just a historic piece’ and feeling fully confident that things would be different now,” Simpson said. Sure, maybe New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd wouldn’t win a Pulitzer Prize for her “victim-shaming” columns about Lewinsky today, he said, but in many ways, our culture still has lessons to learn. “I think we are all implicated by it.”
Simpson and Jacobson started thinking about this project so long ago that they initially assumed Hillary Clinton (played by Edie Falco) was going to be president when it aired. In late 2018, they finally found the ideal showrunner in Burgess, a playwright and Alexandria, Va., native. Burgess was a young teenager during the height of the scandal, but her parents worked at the Pentagon, which gave her insight into the idiosyncrasies of D.C. government life. And Simpson and Jacobson were fans of her plays about complicated, flawed women who exist in male power structures.
At first, Burgess was uneasy with the idea: Hadn’t every detail of the scandal already been exhaustively dissected for the last two decades? But after reading Ken Gormley’s “The Death of American Virtue: Clinton vs. Starr” and listening to Slate’s “Slow Burn” podcast about the impeachment, she started thinking about Tripp and Lewinsky as frustrated bureaucrats, bonding after they were both jettisoned from the White House to work in the Pentagon — albeit for very different reasons — and making choices that upended their lives forever.
“The texture of these characters’ lives was something that was so familiar to me. … That really felt like a language I could speak,” Burgess said. While the story in the 1990s was black and white — Lewinsky brutally mocked, Tripp slammed as a supervillain — Burgess found plenty of shades of gray. “It felt like it was an opportunity to tell a story that hadn’t been told.”
Then there was the Lewinsky factor. Her 2015 TED talk, about becoming the world’s first major victim of Internet shaming, helped establish her as an effective anti-bullying activist. She’s also known for her self-deprecating Twitter presence, responding to general-question tweets (“What’s the worst career advice you’ve ever received?”) with memorable zingers (“An internship at the White House will be amazing on your resume”). The creators knew they needed her involvement.
Murphy persuaded Lewinsky to sign on as a producer. Burgess, Lewinsky, Murphy, Simpson and Jacobson started to meet on Zoom in 2019 and go through each script. These led to informative yet intense conversations — as well as debates and arguments. The producers were cognizant that they were asking Lewinsky to relive some of the worst moments of her life for a TV show that will be seen by millions.
“This is somebody who has been through it and was traumatized, and you’re turning their trauma into a narrative. So that’s tough when they ask you, ‘Why did you switch the order of these events?’ And you say, ‘Well, it still feels true, and it’s better for our act breaks,’” Simpson said. He and Jacobson praised Lewinsky for being “unbelievably generous” with her time and respectful of their roles. She knew they would take some of her notes, but not all of them. “Ultimately, we’re a better show for having her involved.” (They did not reach out to the Clintons, and so far, have heard nothing from them.)
Burgess was nervous to meet Lewinsky, and grateful that she opened up about so much. At one point, Lewinsky met privately with Burgess to add detail to an emotional story she tells about her life in the fourth episode. And though the series doesn’t show any explicit moments, Lewinsky advised her not to hold back in certain scenes. In one early draft, Burgess left out a famous detail from independent counsel Ken Starr’s report to Congress, which stated that once when Clinton walked through a room in the White House, Lewinsky lifted up her blazer so he could see a bit of her thong.
“I was like, ‘We don’t need to put that on TV, everyone already knows about it.’ Then Monica read the script and was like, ‘Everyone knows I did this, I think you need to put this in,’” Burgess said. “She has just been so present and transparent and honest and direct — it meant a lot to me to have her along to share this with us.”
During a recent Q&A at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, producers gathered on Zoom with stars Paulson, Feldstein and Ashford. One of the first questions focused on Tripp, as a reporter commented, “The idea that you’ve presented is that there was absolutely nothing likable about Linda Tripp, ever.”
Paulson was visibly taken aback. “You hate Linda. It’s great. It’s interesting to know. It’s interesting to get that feedback right out of the gate,” she said, laughing uncomfortably. “I certainly think her choices are questionable, at least. But in terms of her being unlikable, I just don’t — I just don’t share that view.”
“Impeachment” will probably be known as the show about Monica Lewinsky with plenty of praise for Feldstein’s performance — but Tripp, who died last year, may finally get a reckoning of sorts. As Burgess said, in the ’90s, Tripp “was portrayed as a figure of pure evil, this classic female manipulative villain with no soul and no humanity.”
But as Burgess dove into Tripp’s life, spending hours listening to the tapes and reading her emails, she noticed Tripp seemed to feel real grief about losing her job at the White House. Tripp was the executive assistant to Clinton’s chief White House counsel, Bernard Nussbaum, and when he resigned, Tripp was transferred to a less prestigious position at the Pentagon. Burgess wanted to take that loss of identity seriously as a way of exploring one of the reasons for Tripp’s actions.
“What does it feel like to be invisible, to be the person who’s just the secretary at a desk where people walk by and say ‘How are you?’ and they don’t mean it? That feeling of invisibility must create anger, and that anger doesn’t go nowhere,” Burgess said. “And the tragedy of Linda is that it goes to the wrong place and it hurts the wrong person.”
The series delves into numerous, intricate story lines, from how Lewinsky’s affair with Clinton nearly ruins her to Tripp earning and then breaking her trust. Although Jones (who alleged that Clinton asked her for oral sex when he was governor of Arkansas) isn’t in as many scenes as her counterparts, Simpson calls Ashford’s portrayal “the discovery of the season.”
“In a lot of ways there has been a reckoning in terms of ‘We owe Monica Lewinsky an apology,’” Simpson said. “But I don’t think a lot of people realize how much of an apology we collectively owe Paula Jones, for writing off her allegations during this time and not taking her seriously.”
There are quite a few scenes involving the media circus, with characters such as Internet scoopster Matt Drudge (Billy Eichner) and cable news pundit Ann Coulter (Cobie Smulders) emerging from the mess to build a career from it. Still, the series sticks mainly to the stories of Lewinsky, Tripp and Jones. Jacobson thinks it’s best that the series is airing after the outset of the #MeToo movement; otherwise, audiences might miss “many layers and levels” to the story.
“We try not to remember things in a way that reflects poorly on us,” Jacobson said. “The absolute character assassination that all of the women endured and the shamelessness of it. … I don’t know that people remember, not just our cultural role in it, but the roles of these systems of power, that the women were really crushed under like a steamroller.”
Read more: