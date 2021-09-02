“Shang-Chi’s” all-star Asian cast and Asian director have drawn comparisons to the billion-dollar grossing “Black Panther” in its potential effect on a community that has gotten short shrift in the on-screen superhero world. The global pandemic might prevent “Shang-Chi” from matching that film’s box-office haul and initial cultural influence, with some movie fans perhaps not wanting to sit in a full theater just yet. It will only have a 45-day window on big screens before it is available on Disney Plus. But Liu doesn’t think that will lessen the impact of “Shang-Chi” overall.