It’s the second Clowning Achievement — but the 15th win all-time — for Hall of Fame Loser (and frequent Loserbard) Beverley Sharp, with her limerick on “hearsay.” Beverley will get a little golf-hole-type flag with a “II” on it to attach to the base of her Disembodied Clown Head on a Stick, and inks No. 786 and 787. By the way, the name “The Style Conversational” was Beverley’s idea when I debuted the supplementary column in 2009. Runners-up Melissa Balmain and Mark Raffman are frequent squatters in the Losers’ Circle, especially in poetry contests, but it’s the first “above the fold” ink — and just the third and fourth blots in all — for Ward Foeller, who warned of the “bad fit of coffin” for anti-vaxers. I’ve only met Ward through a little correspondence in which he expressed difficulty using the Invitational’s entry form on his 3G phone; I think the phone’s power crank and bellows aren’t compatible with the current platform.