As players make their way through a 35-hole course that will see them knocking balls across balconies, up escalators, through factories and into pipes, they’ll be treated to the sounds of Radio Nostalgia, easily the best in-game station I’ve heard this side of “Grand Theft Auto V.” Radio Nostalgia features some wonderful original tracks such as a song about two astronauts who argue about art — Andrei Tarkovsky vs. Stanley Kubrick, Herman Melville vs. Dostoyevsky — as well as an ode to stockpiling supplies. Interspersed among the musical offerings are stories from people who call in to the show to share their nostalgic reflections about life on earth. One of my favorites include a caller who recounts a chemically-laced evening she had at a dance party. The evening culminated with her tripping out and remembering the lines of from a poem by Heinrich Heine which she recites in its original German. Another caller laments the olfactory-impoverished state of life on Mars in comparison to the rich variety of smells that suffused her native Havana. After asserting that it was those smells that played a decisive role in the formation of her character — a Proustian sentiment if there ever was one. She goes on to sing a hauntingly beautiful song in Spanish whose words (like those of the Heine poem) I wish had been translated.