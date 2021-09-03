Netflix, which is selective about the metrics it shares publicly, has not released information on how viewers take in the Spanish-language series — dubbed or via subtitles — but Álvaro Morte, who plays the enigmatic ringleader known as the Professor, recently told Variety he realized the show’s vast reach after learning that some viewers had been spurred to overcome the language barrier. “I’ve heard that people around the world started studying Spanish because of ‘Money Heist,’ just because they wanted to hear our real voices,” he told the magazine. “You can’t help but be proud of that.”