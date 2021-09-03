One of the film’s strengths is that it stands on its own, apart from the MCU. But there are moments and guest appearances that remind us that this hero’s on-screen debut is connected to a world that has been building on screen for the last decade (we won’t spoil them here). And there is always the possibility of Shang-Chi and his friends and family could be recruited for a new Avengers squad. Don’t be surprised if somewhere down the line he and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury are having a chat.