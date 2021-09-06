“If we saw a villain in the story, the villains are the press and ‘the Firm,’ which are really the players behind the scenes of the actual family,” said executive producer Merideth Finn, referring to the nickname for the palace as an institution. “The people born into this family are in an impossible situation. They really don’t have choices. … The intention was never to make William seem like a villain, it was more to see him as a person in kind of an impossible conflict.”