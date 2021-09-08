A 1994 Newsday column by gossip queen Liz Smith referenced another Clinton accuser, Gennifer Flowers, as saying “what Paula Jones is about is that she wanted a part on ‘Designing Women.’ ” Smith went on to write that Jones’s attorney “said what his client wants, and is really after, is a chance to meet Harry Thomason, the producer of ‘Designing Women’ and the current hit ‘Evening Shade.’ ” Thomason would go on to testify before a grand jury as part of Starr’s investigation. And Jones had her own brush with “Designing Women” in 2001 — when she married her second husband, Steven Mark McFadden, in Villa Marre, the historic Little Rock home featured in the series.