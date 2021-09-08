Kimmel’s comments come at a time when the ivermectin craze — fueled by conservative talk show hosts, Republican politicians and even some physicians — has resulted in a spike in weekly prescriptions despite having no proven benefits against the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that prescriptions for the anti-parasitic medication, which is used to treat river blindness and intestinal roundworms in people, jumped from an average of 3,600 weekly prescriptions in the year before the pandemic to more than 88,000 one week last month.