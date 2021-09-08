After noting how Anthony S. Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden, warned that some hospitals might be forced to make “tough choices” on who gets a bed in the intensive care unit, Kimmel quipped Tuesday that the situation was not difficult. The ABC late-night host then turned his attention to unvaccinated people who’ve clamored for ivermectin — a medicine long used to kill parasites in animals and humans that has soared in popularity despite being an unproven covid-19 treatment that health officials have warned against using to prevent or treat the virus.