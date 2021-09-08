Mulaney confesses his nervousness in sharing the news, which is understandable: Not only is it rare to see a celebrity share something this personal, but he’s well aware that social media users will have a lot to say about this situation. Interest in their relationship has been building since paparazzi captured Mulaney and Munn on a date this past spring, after he split from his ex-wife, artist Anna Marie Tendler at the end of last year. Last week, Page Six published a brief story that lit up the Internet, despite its deceptively normal headline: “Olivia Munn steps out in baggy sweats sans boyfriend John Mulaney.” The coyly written post didn’t include a source to confirm but showcased 10 different photos of the actress, all with varying angles of her sweatshirt pulling against her stomach. It appeared clear: Munn was pregnant.