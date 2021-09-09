A: The breakup scene on the subway. There have been multiple times [laughs] — okay, I wouldn’t say multiple. There was one time in specific that I can remember … you get broken up with and you just start bargaining. You just start throwing out these milestones that to you were a big deal, but really at the end of the day don’t change anything. When he’s like, “You FaceTimed with my mom!” Well, Mom probably just called and they happened to be in the room and they were like, “Oh, hi, Mom.” You blow these things up into epic proportions and really stew in this sense of betrayal.