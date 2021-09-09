Melanie Jacobson was on the hunt for covid-relief cash in October when she happened to flip to HBO. As fortune would have it, “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver was announcing a contest to offer financial help to museums in need. The catch was, they had to be willing to exhibit his freshly acquired collection of three “masterpiece” paintings: a still-life of ties, a portrait of TV host Wendy Williams eating a lamb chop, plus — his “pièce de résistance” — amorous rats in the buff.