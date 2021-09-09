I found dozens and dozens of clever, funny mash-ups of names, or a name and something else, in our Week 1449 contest, one that we’d done a few times before. My shortlist ran to perhaps twice the 44 inking entries in this week’s results. On the other hand, those dozens and dozens lay buried deep within a mass of 1,300 entries, of which a large majority were, to put it charitably, uninspired. Some of that uninspiration included, for numerous Losers, a failure to read the instructions beginning “Start with a real name”; I skipped over a disturbing number of entries that had no names at all. Others lacked either wordplay or any sort of pointed joke: e.g., “Edmund Hillary Clinton: The first person to climb Mount Everest in a pantsuit”; Elmore Leonard Nimoy: The author of “Get Spock” (whole joke as far as I can tell: Elmore Leonard wrote “Get Shorty”); or their point would be entirely: “well, that’s a funny combination” (The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet Tubman: The sitcom underwent a daring casting move after ratings slumped.)