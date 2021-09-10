The Herblock Prize-winning cartoonist says she is deeply disturbed by “the end of Roe v. Wade,” as well as “the failure of the Supreme Court to uphold the law and the extremism of ‘bounty hunting’ ” — the latter a reference to the statute’s financially incentivized enforcement plan that Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. called “unprecedented.”
On Thursday, Biden’s Justice Department sued the state of Texas, aiming to block the country’s most restrictive abortion law, which empowers private citizens to go after anyone who helps a woman get an illegal abortion.
Sorensen decided the best way to cast the legal developments into sharp comic relief was to render a bit of role reversal.
“I tried to imagine how it would look if members of the court were subject to this kind of ‘justice,’ ” she says. So in her cartoon, we see Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh being brought directly into the debate.
“To be clear, I am not advocating for vigilantism against the [Supreme] Court in this comic,” Sorensen says. “It’s more of a thought experiment intended to illustrate the malevolence and absurdity of the Texas abortion law, which is now likely to have copycat laws in other states, as well.”
Other left-leaning cartoonists reacted rapidly to the high court vote. Ann Telnaes also took aim at the high court, with editorial art she calls “The Republic of Gilead,” referencing the patriarchal theocracy in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
“What a surprise,” the Washington Post cartoonist says wryly. The justices that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) “rammed through the nomination process during Trump’s presidency are now in position to overturn Roe v. Wade and the right of American women to control their own reproductive lives.
“The aunts from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale‘ seemed like an appropriate visual metaphor for these five justices,” Telnaes continues, citing those who voted not to block the ban: Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas.
Mike Luckovich, the cartoonist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, also invoked “The Handmaid’s Tale” to deride the vote by those five high court conservatives.
“Despite Trump no longer being president, his nastiness continues,” says Luckovich, adding: “You see it in Trump's court picks, which look to end women's reproductive freedom.”
Some cartoonists turned to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan for visual metaphors. The Texas-based political artist Nick Anderson, drawing for the Counterpoint cartoon service, painted a scene of women clinging to “the last flight out of Texas.”
“I had initially planned on doing a cartoon about Afghanistan, and had already drawn a sketch, but when the Supreme Court declined to block the Texas abortion law, I switched topics,” Anderson says. “I was very angry, not only because it essentially bans abortion in Texas, but also because this wouldn’t be happening if not for the Supreme Court seat that was stolen from [former Obama nominee] Merrick Garland.”
And Lalo Alcaraz of Andrews McMeel Syndication drew Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) proudly displaying his trophy win: Where the stuffed head of livestock might be mounted on the wall, Alcaraz’s scene imagines the governor showing off his “Texas abortion law” in the form of the female reproductive system.
“The uterus is the main reason that men should not be making laws restricting women’s control over their own bodies,” Alcaraz says. “It should be treated like a gift, not a crime.
“The grotesque manner that Texas politicians have considered the uterus inspired me to hang it on the wall like a longhorn trophy over the desk of ‘Chief Texas Bounty Hunter’ Greg Abbott.”
