As the Texas native’s career has exploded beyond Nashville, leading to arena tours with Harry Styles and winning album of the year at the 2019 Grammy Awards, there has been a lot of discussion about what genre she fits in. Musgraves, 33, has called her new music, which incorporates many different sounds, as “galactic country,” drawing from countless influences. But a recent New York Times profile, which centered on her expansion into pop stardom, included one telling quote that shows Musgraves still knows exactly what audiences crave from Nashville stars: “I wasn’t going to be a real country artist without at least one divorce under my belt,” she quipped.