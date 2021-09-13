Co-chaired by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, the 2021 Met Gala — a benefit to raise money for the Costume Institute — will take place on Monday. The event typically occurs during the first Monday in May, but because of the pandemic, it was canceled last year and then shifted to the end of New York Fashion Week.
The gala will also be following safety protocols, including proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test for attendees, along with an indoor mask requirement.
Here’s what else to know:
How to watch:
Vogue gets the exclusive red carpet live stream, which will be streamed here and on the magazine’s Twitter page, starting at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time. The publication enlisted actresses Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer to host, and the magazine promises celebrity interviews filled with “humor and irreverence.”
The theme:
This is important: Every Met Gala has a theme, from “Camp” (2019) to “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” (2018). This year, the theme is “American Independence,” which can be interpreted in so many ways that we cannot even begin to guess where it will go.
This dress code is tied to two upcoming exhibits at the Costume Institute: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which is launching Saturday, and “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” opening next May.
“The American fashion community has been supporting us for 75 years, really since the beginning of the Costume Institute, so I wanted to acknowledge its support, and also to celebrate and reflect upon American fashion,” curator Andrew Bolton told Vogue. “And I’ve been really impressed by American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around issues of body inclusivity and gender fluidity, and I’m just finding their work very, very self-reflective. I really do believe that American fashion is undergoing a renaissance.”
The co-chairs:
Wintour, designer Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri (the head of Instagram, which is the gala’s sponsor) are the honorary chairs. A group of young superstars is co-chairing the event, including Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, Grammy Awards favorite Billie Eilish, inauguration poet Amanda Gorman and tennis champion Naomi Osaka.
The attendees:
Vogue never wants the guest list to leak out in advance, but the discourse surrounding this year’s event is that it’s going to be filled with (gasp) influencers.
“I’ve been told that a lot of influencers are on the guest list,” one talent agent complained to Page Six last month, while another added, “Personally, I don’t think the Met is cool anymore. … It’s gone from super prestigious to [being] full of influencers.” (This prompted another source to counter, “Any of the old guard who are complaining simply didn’t get invited — it’s just sour grapes.”)
However, Rihanna is hosting the after-party, so expect her to attend and make an impeccable outfit choice that will cause social media to implode. And lots of A-list celebrities are already in New York for Fashion Week and the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, so … there are lots of possibilities.
