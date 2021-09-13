All of a sudden, a large gasp went up from the crowd, and several handlers grabbed Machine Gun Kelly pulled him away. People started yelling “Run! Run!” and “Where’s Megan?!” The couple was surrounded by security as they were swiftly led away from the group. “Go this way, get her out this way,” one woman commanded, steering the clearly distressed actress into a less crowded corner of the carpet. Photos and video immediately started circulating on social media: