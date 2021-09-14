Medical experts have said that claims about infertility linked to vaccinations are unsubstantiated.
“There are stories out there on the Internet about how vaccination can lead to infertility. There’s absolutely nothing to that,” Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told The Washington Post earlier this year.
In a later tweet, Minaj shared a tweet from a supporter that said that “everything has a risk.”
In tweeting about her reasoning for not attending Monday’s Met Gala, Minaj implied that she had yet to be vaccinated — something the gala had required — writing, “I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour.” She said it would be “once I feel I’ve done enough research.”
A Twitter spokesperson said in a statement that “the Tweets referenced are not in violation of the Twitter Rules,” adding that in order for a tweet to violate Twitter’s policies on covid-19 misinformation, it must “advance a claim of fact, expressed in definitive terms.”
MSNBC host Joy Ann Reid reacted to Minaj’s tweets, noting that they could spark hesitancy in the Black community. “For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives …” she said, “as a fan, I am so sad that you did that.” Minaj responded, calling the critique a “false narrative.”
The Biden administration has described the latest wave of cases in the United States as a pandemic of the unvaccinated.
Officials have encountered hesitancy among groups including some Black and Hispanic adults, who have historically faced disparities in health care. In a survey last year, some Black respondents cited knowledge of the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study — a secret experiment conducted by the U.S. government to study the deadly venereal disease without treatment — as influencing their opinions about the coronavirus vaccines. Only about 4 in 10 Black Americans (43 percent) had received a vaccine dose as of Sept. 7, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. However, White adults still account for the largest share (57 percent) of unvaccinated adults.
Public health experts say widespread vaccine hesitancy increases the threat of the virus mutating and helps keep the pandemic raging.
A Washington Post-ABC News poll this month found that the delta variant’s two-month surge has generated a sharp rise in public fears about contracting the coronavirus. Concerns over catching the coronavirus among partially or fully vaccinated adults have risen from 32 percent to 52 percent, while concern among unvaccinated adults has grown from 22 percent to 35 percent over the same period.
Nearly half of Americans, 47 percent, rate their risk of getting sick from the coronavirus as moderate or high, up 18 percentage points from late June. This follows a more than tenfold increase in daily infections.
The increasing number of employer mandates may boost vaccination further, but the poll also shows potential for blowback. Among unvaccinated workers who are not self-employed, about seven in 10 say they would likely quit if their employer required them to be vaccinated and did not grant a medical or religious exemption.