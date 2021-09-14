In a survey last year, some Black respondents cited knowledge of the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study — a secret experiment conducted by the U.S. government from 1932 until 1972 to study the deadly venereal disease without treatment — as influencing their opinions about the coronavirus vaccines. Only about four in 10 Black Americans (43 percent) had received a vaccine dose as of Sept. 7, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. However, White adults still account for the largest share (57 percent) of unvaccinated adults.