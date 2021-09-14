Macdonald also made notable guest appearances on talk shows including “Conan” and “The Late Show with David Letterman,” performing the latter show’s final stand-up set in May 2015. The choice may have seemed unconventional at the time, but Letterman told The Post soon afterward that “if we could have, we would have had Norm on every damn week.”
“He is funny in a way that some people inhale and exhale,” Letterman said. “With others, you can tell the comedy, the humor is considered. With Norm, he exudes it. It’s sort of a furnace in him because he’s so effortless. The combination of the delivery and his appearance and his intelligence. There may be people as funny as Norm, but I don’t know anybody who is funnier.”
Emily Langer contributed to this post, which will be updated.
