Macdonald, who briefly wrote for “Roseanne” before working on SNL, returned to sitcoms when he co-created and starred as a former NHL player in “The Norm Show” from 1999 to 2001. He began a video podcast called “Norm Macdonald Live” in 2013 — on which he interviewed other celebrities — and carried the concept to Netflix for 2018′s “Norm Macdonald Has a Show.”
The comedian also made notable guest appearances on multiple talk shows hosted by Conan O’Brien as well as “The Late Show with David Letterman,” performing the latter show’s final stand-up set in May 2015. The choice may have seemed unconventional at the time, but Letterman told The Post soon afterward that “if we could have, we would have had Norm on every damn week.”
“He is funny in a way that some people inhale and exhale,” Letterman said. “With others, you can tell the comedy, the humor is considered. With Norm, he exudes it. It’s sort of a furnace in him because he’s so effortless. The combination of the delivery and his appearance and his intelligence. There may be people as funny as Norm, but I don’t know anybody who is funnier.”
Similar sentiments poured out on Twitter after the news of Macdonald’s death. O’Brien said he was “absolutely devastated,” and that Macdonald “had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny.”
Actor Jim Carrey referred to his friend as “one of our most precious gems,” while comedian Jon Stewart noted, “No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique.” Sarah Silverman said “Norm was in a comedy genre of his own. No one like him on this planet.”
Several of Macdonald’s famous fans mentioned his talk show appearances as well — including director Edgar Wright and actor Seth Rogen, who said he used to stay up to watch Macdonald’s guest appearances and “essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting.”
Macdonald reflected on fame in his 2016 memoir, “Based on a True Story.” In what he titled “The Final Chapter,” he wrote that he believed “a lot of people feel sorry for you if you were on SNL and emerged from the show anything less than a superstar.”
“They assume you must be bitter,” he continued. “But it is impossible for me to be bitter. I’ve been lucky. If I had to sum up my whole life, I guess those are the words I would choose, all right.”
