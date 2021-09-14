As O’Brien looks increasingly ready to rip his red hair out by the handful, Macdonald’s moth tells of his boss, “Gregory Olinivich,” “who knows he has power over me and that seems to bring him happiness”; his wife whom he doesn’t recognize anymore; his daughter “Alessandria” who “fell in the cold of last year”; his son “Gergaro Olininivinich” in whose eyes he only sees “the same cowardice that I catch when I take a glimpse of my own face in a mirror” — and so much more.