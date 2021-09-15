In that docuseries, Lewinsky recalled that Clinton pulled her into an empty office after noticing the thong peeking out of her pants. It was there she “blurted out ‘You know I have a crush on you?’” during a lighthearted exchange with Clinton. “And he laughed and smiled and then asked if I wanted to go into the back office. And I did,” Lewinsky recalled. “It was dark and he eventually asked me if he could kiss me and I said yes.”