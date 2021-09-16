Ricky Hinds, associate choreographer, was sent last fall to Melbourne to open “Come From Away” there, before a coronavirus surge locked down parts of Australia again. Paul Whitty, who plays Oz, celebrated the birth of twins in June in Louisiana, where he and his wife have a home that escaped serious damage from Hurricane Ida. Irene Sankoff and David Hein are planning a move with their 8-year-old daughter back to New York from Canada, where they have been caring for Sankoff’s mother. Astrid van Wieren, who portrays Beulah, went back to Toronto, lived on savings and earned a bit with some guest teaching. John Jellison, a standby for the mayor, used the down time to learn 90 classical songs. Chris Ashley and Kelly Devine spent some of the pandemic working on the Netflix version of “Diana, the Musical,” which also bows on Broadway this fall.