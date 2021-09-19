It’s probable that lead actor Jason Sudeikis will land a trophy at Sunday night’s Emmy Awards, a ceremony celebrating the television that has kept so many of us occupied as the pandemic continues to drag on. “Ted Lasso” follows in the footsteps of “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Crown,” talkers that have done exceptionally well for Netflix, as well as the Disney Plus series (“The Mandalorian,” “WandaVision”) reminding streaming audiences of how valuable it can be to tell a story in weekly installments.